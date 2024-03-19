US stock market opens Monday’s session with gains

(MENAFN) On Monday, the US stock market opened with gains, setting a positive tone for the new week. The Dow Jones index saw an increase of 81 points, equivalent to 0.21 percent, reaching 38,795 by 9:57 a.m. EDT. Similarly, the S&P 500 rose by 42 points, or 0.84 percent, reaching 5,160. The Nasdaq index surged by 210 points, marking a 1.3 percent increase, reaching 16,183 at the same time.



Investor sentiment, as measured by the VIX volatility index, edged up by 1 percent to 14.56. Concurrently, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note rose by 0.3 percent to 4.319 percent. The dollar index experienced a marginal uptick of 0.04 percent, reaching 103.48, while the euro remained steady at USD1.0888 against the greenback.



In the commodities market, precious metals displayed mixed performance. Gold prices saw a slight increase of 0.05 percent, reaching USD2,157 per ounce, whereas silver prices dipped by 0.05 percent to USD22.17 per ounce. Oil prices experienced gains of approximately 0.8 percent, with the global benchmark Brent crude reaching USD85.97 per barrel and the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude reaching USD81.28 per barrel.



Despite recent losses, Bitcoin registered a modest increase of 0.5 percent, reaching USD67,390, while Ethereum saw a slight decline of 0.9 percent, falling to USD3,539. The overall value of the cryptocurrency market showed a modest uptick of 0.4 percent, reaching USD2.55 trillion, according to data from CoinMarketCap, a digital asset price-tracking website.

