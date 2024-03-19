EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

Advanced Blockchain AG presents a strong 2023 despite a difficult market environment

19.03.2024 / 08:49 CET/CEST

Revenue: 5.2m €

EBIT: 2.2m € Value of the top 10 portfolio increased by more than 45% March 19, 2024 – Advanced Blockchain AG ("AB", Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), a leading incubator and investor in the blockchain industry, today published its preliminary figures for the past financial year 2023. Revenue in 2023 amounted to 5.2m € in 2023 (2022: 14 €) and was therefore slightly above the forecast of at least 5.0m € in the 2023 half-year report. The previous year was characterized by active investment management and strategic expansion of the business model. EBIT increased by more than 40% compared to 2022 to 2.2m €. With these results, Advanced Blockchain AG reached the targets for 2023 at revenue and earnings level. The EBIT margin improved significantly year-on-year to over 42% compared to 11.5% in the previous year. Simon Telian, CEO of Advanced Blockchain AG, comments :“We have not disappointed our investors, even in a challenging market environment. We will continue to focus on margins and efficiency improvements, but in particular on further developing our business model as the leading blockchain company. As a globally relevant player, we also dominate the German blockchain market and see significant additional potential for our current and future portfolio.“ After focusing primarily on restructuring and cost reduction in 2022 and into 2023, the focus shifted to strategic investments in the course of the 2023 financial year. This also goes hand in hand with the gradual development of the AI-supported research platform "ABX Analytics" announced in 2023. Advanced Blockchain AG intends to expand its strategic focus on service and consulting-oriented software solutions and at the same time generate recurring income. The first revenues are expected to be actualized in 2024. Top-10-Investments – Significant Increase in Value in 2023

As of December 31, 2023, the Frankfurt-based valuation company AVS-Valuation GmbH has once again valued the portfolio of the current top 10 investments. Compared to the initial valuation in May 2023, the value of the top 10 investments has increased by 45% to EUR 57.5 million. As part of this valuation measure, both investments in the equity of the investments and current and future opportunities to monetize tokens were taken into account. This renewed and significantly increased valuation of the portfolio confirms the expertise in identifying growth areas at an early stage and successfully developing projects. The top 10 investments include:

peaq / Krest / EoT Labs GmbH (Decentralized physical infrastructure Networks)



peaq:



Krest:

EoT Labs GmbH:

Composable (Interoperability

Celestia (modular data network)

Panoptic (Protocol for perpetual options)

Polymer Labs (Interoperability)

Neon Labs (Enables Ethereum dApps on Solana)

Mero / TLX

(decentralized liquidity protocol)

Light Protocol (private program sequences on Solana)

Contango (decentralized finance protocol) Delv / Element Finance (decentralized finance protocol) Rüdiger Andreas Günther, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Advanced Blockchain AG, adds : "With the progress we have made in 2023, Advanced Blockchain AG is very well positioned to make the most of the current positive situation. With the recent developments around institutional adoption through ETFs, I am confident that we are entering a strong market environment. As the market leader, we see many opportunities to leverage our assets and exposures so that the company will benefit and we will increasingly create synergies in our investments." The company plans to publish the consolidated audited business figures for 2023 in June 2024. The next Investor Update Call will take place on March 26, 2024.

About Advanced Blockchain AG:

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovating in different ecosystems and markets of the industry. For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects, and investments, please visit

