IQ50, A Meme Coin On Solana, Has Been Listed On Coinw Exchange

CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, has listed IQ50 tokens in the Meme Zone. For all CoinW users, the IQ50/USDT trading pair has been officially available for trading on 18th March 2024, at 12:00 (UTC).







Introducing IQ50

As a prominent meme project on Solana, IQ50 has captured the imagination of crypto enthusiasts, backed by prominent platforms like Bakery and BitCat. Its recent distribution to verified bloggers has fueled the“BOME” effect, driving increased interest in Solana meme coins.

IQ50 stands out as a meme coin with a playful twist, suggesting that even those with an IQ of 50 can potentially strike it rich, while overanalyzing could lead to missed opportunities.

Despite not offering any specific utility at the moment, IQ50 has distributed 100% of its tokens through airdrops, with a total supply of 505,033,754,042 tokens.

With a growing community of 9.4k followers on Twitter, IQ50 has yet to establish a presence on Telegram.

Following the successful bonk airdrop to Solana mobile users, IQ50 has further cemented its position by rewarding holders with additional tokens. With a current valuation of up to $100, IQ50 is generating significant buzz and garnering positive evaluations from the community.

$5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent IQ50 prize pool will be up for grabs from March 18th, 2024, at 12:00 to March 23rd, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of $5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About IQ50

