Palestinian Caretaker PM Warns Against Occupation's Invasion Of Rafah

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Palestinian Caretaker Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh warned of the danger of the Israeli occupation forces invading the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip, which houses more than 1.5 million displaced people.

He emphasized at the same time the urgent need for international efforts to stop the aggression, a complete withdrawal from the Strip, and the start of reconstruction.

This came during the meeting held by Shtayyeh with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in Ramallah.

During the meeting, Shtayyeh reviewed the developments in the occupations aggression against Gaza and the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, stressing that the priority is to stop the aggression against Gaza and open all crossings to bring in relief and medical aid.

Israel is waging several wars against Palestine, a war on land and seizing it for settlements; a war on people through killing, arrest and displacement; a war on money through illegal deductions from clearance funds; and a war on the Palestinian narrative, Shtayyeh added.

