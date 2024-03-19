Chinese Scientists Design Device To Produce Hydrogen From Renewable Sources

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A team of Chinese scientists developed a strategy utilizing the energy between seawater and freshwater to efficiently generate "green" hydrogen.

Hydrogen, a clean energy, has emerged as a promising solution to reduce carbon emissions in the power sector and move toward a more sustainable future.

The researchers from Fudan University fabricated a tandem of high-performance ion exchange membrane and electrode, installed at estuaries to harvest osmotic energy and drive hydrogen production, China's News Agency (Xinhua) said.

The integrated device demonstrates a consistent and quick alkaline hydrogen evolution rate for more than 12 days under the artificial salinity gradient.

The study presents a viable pathway for hydrogen production through renewable sources, said the researchers.

