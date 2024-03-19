Chinese Scientists Design Device To Produce Hydrogen From Renewable Sources

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A team of Chinese scientists developed a strategy utilizing the energy between seawater and freshwater to efficiently generate "green" hydrogen.
Hydrogen, a clean energy, has emerged as a promising solution to reduce carbon emissions in the power sector and move toward a more sustainable future.
The researchers from Fudan University fabricated a tandem of high-performance ion exchange membrane and electrode, installed at estuaries to harvest osmotic energy and drive hydrogen production, China's News Agency (Xinhua) said.
The integrated device demonstrates a consistent and quick alkaline hydrogen evolution rate for more than 12 days under the artificial salinity gradient.
The study presents a viable pathway for hydrogen production through renewable sources, said the researchers.
MENAFN19032024000067011011ID1107994129
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.