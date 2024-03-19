Uniform Civil Code: 'People Are Jealous Of Muslims' Right Of Polygamy', Jokes Javed Akhtar

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar on Tuesday extended his support to the Uniform Civil Code, while also saying that it should not be implemented only for criticizing Muslims so that they cannot practice polygamy.

In an interview with Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, Javed said people are jealous of Muslims because they have the right to have four wives at a time.“Is this the only reason for implementing the Uniform Civil Code? If you are also given this right, then there will be no problem,” he said.

He then pointed out that Hindus are following polygamy“illegally”.“According to statistics, there are more Hindus who marry twice. I am in favor of equal laws and rights for all. I will give equal property share to my son and daughter.”Uttarakhand government in February passed the Uniform Civil Code months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections that are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning from April 19.

UCC brings a common law for marriage, divorce, inheritance of property, etc., which were earlier governed by personal laws of every religion. The common code bars bigamy (marrying one person while still legally married to another) and polygamy (having multiple spouses simultaneously).Javed Akhtar was further asked about his opinion on a viral video in which a police officer kicked out people offering Namaz on the road.“It's not right to offer Namaz on the road. If there is no space left, people should ask the government about it. It's not about Hindus or Muslims. The police action was also wrong,” he said.

The writer became emotional as he recalled the starvation days that he experienced during his struggle time in the film industry.“Hunger can erase the line between a man and an animal.”Javed Akhtar is one of the finest film writers in the Bollywood industry who is popularly known for writing some of the iconic Hindi films and songs.



