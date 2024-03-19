Kejriwal And Sisodia Co-Conspirators In Delhi Liquor Scam, Kavitha Part Of Larger Conspiracy, Claims ED

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has levelled serious allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, accusing the duo as being co-conspirators in the alleged liquor policy scam. This revelation comes just two days after the arrest of K Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in connection with the same case.

According to statements released by the ED on Monday, K. Kavitha, along with others, is alleged to have conspired with Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia to manipulate Delhi's excise policy formulation and implementation. The ED claims that in exchange for these favours, a staggering sum of Rs 100 crore was purportedly paid to the implicated political leaders.

ED's statement alleges a complex web of corruption and conspiracy, asserting that illicit funds in the form of kickbacks from wholesalers were funneled into AAP. Moreover, the agency alleged that K Kavitha and her associates purportedly orchestrated the recovery and generation of proceeds of crime as part of the wider conspiracy.

In a damning revelation, ED disclosed instances of obstruction faced by its officers during searches at K Kavitha's residence on March 15, just prior to her arrest. This includes an altercation between investigator Bhanupriya Meena and K Kavitha's brother, KT Rama Rao.

With six chargesheets filed in the excise policy case and 15 arrests made thus far, the ED asserts to have traced proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 129 crore, with corresponding assets of equivalent value attached.



This development significantly escalates the ED's interest in Arvind Kejriwal, particularly since the agency first hinted at the involvement of AAP leadership during a Supreme Court hearing last October. Despite summonses issued to Kejriwal, the Delhi CM has refused to appear before the ED, citing ambiguity regarding his status as a witness or an accused.

The Aam Aadmi Party, in a swift rebuttal, dismissed the ED's allegations as "blatantly false and frivolous," accusing the investigative agency of operating as a "political wing of BJP." AAP further contended that these charges were a desperate attempt to tarnish the reputation of Kejriwal and Sisodia by fabricating falsehoods and sensationalizing the media.

AAP's response underscores their stance that the excise case lacks any substantial evidence, echoing their claim that ED's summonses are devoid of merit. The party also alleges that the focus on AAP is a distraction, pointing fingers at the BJP and suggesting that any illicit proceeds may be traced back to the ruling party's coffers.