PSL 2024: Imad Wasim Sparks Backlash For Smoking During Final (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Imad Wasim, the star player of Islamabad United, delivered a stellar performance in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL) final, claiming a crucial 5-wicket haul to limit Multan Sultans to 159/9. However, his exceptional on-field display was overshadowed by controversy when he was spotted smoking in the team's dressing room during the match.
Following his remarkable spell on the field, cameras captured Imad smoking a cigarette in the Multan Sultans dressing room, sparking outrage on social media platforms.
During the post-match presentation ceremony, Islamabad captain Shadab Khan addressed the technical aspects of the game and reflected on the team's journey to victory. He acknowledged the challenges he faces as a player and expressed gratitude to the team's owners for their unwavering support throughout the years.
"Felt that the more time I had, could utilise it better with bat. At number 6-7, I don't have the power game. Have tried to fix my technical issues as a bowler. That's a long process, and the improvements will come. Watching the match is tough for me. In the middle I don't feel pressure, but watching it from outside is tough. I make life difficult for people next to me as well, so I don't sit with batters who are supposed to walk in next. Special mention to the owners who have backed me. I was captain for five years and we didn't reach final, but they backed me. Lot of things I feel that make this trophy very important for us," he said.
