Maharashtra: Four Maoists Killed In Encounter With Police In Gadchiroli; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Four Naxalites, collectively carrying a bounty of Rs 36 lakh, were killed in an encounter with police forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. Superintendent of Police Neelotpal said that the police received intelligence on Monday afternoon indicating the infiltration of Naxalites from neighbouring Telangana into Gadchiroli via the Pranhita river, with intentions to disrupt peace during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Responding to this, multiple teams comprising the C-60, a specialized combat unit of the Gadchiroli police, and the Central Reserve Police Force's Quick Action team were dispatched to the area for a thorough search operation.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP allots 10 seats for PMK, Annamalai-Ramadoss sign seat sharing agreement

During a search conducted by one of the C-60 teams on Tuesday morning in the Kolamarka mountains near Repanpalli, the Naxalites initiated gunfire, prompting a retaliatory response from the security personnel.

Following the exchange of fire, the area was thoroughly combed, leading to the discovery of four deceased Naxalites. These individuals were identified as Vargeesh and Magtu, secretaries of different Naxal committees, along with platoon members Kursang Raju and Kudimetta Venkatesh. Additionally, a cache of weapons, including an AK-47 gun, a carbine, and two country-made pistols, along with Naxal literature, were seized from the encounter site.

'India committed to combating piracy, terrorism in Indian Ocean region': PM Modi