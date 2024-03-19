Elvish Yadav-Sagar Thakur Aka Maxtern's Fight Was Staged? Here's What We Know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bigg Boss: OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav has a massive fan base, as seen by his appearance as a wild card participant and eventual competition winner. An FIR has been registered against YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT star Elvish Yadav for reportedly beating up and abusing a fellow YouTuber in Haryana's Gurugram.



However, in subsequent developments, the testimony of the other YouTuber whom Elvish attacked revealed that the attack was faked. Both had collaborated on an album tune with Punjabi Heroin.



All previous arrests in the Elvish case, including Rahul, have been freed on bond. Elvish's lawyer will file a bail plea at Surajpur court tomorrow. Elvish Yadav has admitted to police that he ordered snakes and snake venom for rave events, Noida Police officials stated on Monday (March 18). Elvish also stated that he had met all of the detained defendants, including Rahul, at several rave events and was familiar with them.

In the Gurugram case, Elvish Yadav was observed with a group of persons. As soon as the Bigg Boss OTT winner entered the business, he slapped and hit Thakur. Rather than stopping him, the individuals surrounding Yadav also began to attack Thakur.







Last year, the Noida Police raided a banquet venue in Sector 51 and detained five persons after receiving a complaint from the Persons For Animals (PFA) NGO. In their FIR, the PFA named Elvish and accused him of hosting rave events for foreigners and arranging dangerous snakes.

Elvish Yadav made history as the first wild card contender to win Salman Khan's reality programme. Yadav was up against Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani. While Malhan emerged as the show's runner-up, Rani became the first runner-up.