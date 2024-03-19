Who Is Vinay Kumar, The Next Ambassador Of India To Russia?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Vinay Kumar, presently Ambassador of India to Myanmar, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Russian Federation informed Ministry of India on Tuesday (Mar 19). According to reports, he is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Kumar was born on 23 August 1969. He graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, in 1991 with a B. Tech. (Honours) degree and joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1992.



He served in Indian missions at Tashkent (1994-95), Bishkek (1995-98), Ottawa (1998-2001), Warsaw (2003-06), Tehran (2006-09), Permanent Mission of India in New York (2010-13), and Kathmandu (2015-17). He was India's Political Coordinator in the UNSC in 2011-12, and a member of the ACABQ in 2013. He was Deputy Chief of Mission in Kathmandu.

At the Headquarters of the Ministry of External Affairs, he has served as Deputy Secretary for Eastern Europe and Russia (2001-03), Director for Administration (2009-10), Joint Secretary for East & Southern Africa Division (2013-15), Joint Secretary for Southern Division (2017-18) and Additional Secretary for International Organizations (2020-22). Kumar was also the Ambassador to Afghanistan.

Kumar assumed his responsibilities as Ambassador to Myanmar on 24 February 2022.

