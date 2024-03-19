Cricket Australia Postpones T20 Series Against Afghanistan Citing Concerns For Women And Girls

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Cricket Australia has decided to postpone the three-match men's T20 International series against Afghanistan, initially set for August this year. Citing deteriorating conditions for women and girls in Afghanistan, CA's decision reflects a stance on prioritizing human rights concerns over sporting events.

The decision was made in light of the "deteriorating" conditions for women and girls in Afghanistan following the Taliban's return to power.

The Taliban's recent actions, including restrictions on girls' access to education and women's participation in various aspects of society, prompted CA to take a firm stance against holding sporting events with Afghanistan. This move follows CA's cancellation of a Test match against Afghanistan in Hobart in November 2021, along with the postponement of a three-match ODI series in the UAE.

"Over the past twelve months, CA has continued to consult with the Australian Government on the situation in Afghanistan. The government's advice is that conditions for women and girls in Afghanistan are getting worse," stated a release from CA.

