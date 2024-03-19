Sita Soren, JMM MLA And Sister-In-Law Of Former Jharkhand CM, Resigns From Party Membership

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Sita Soren, JMM MLA and sister-in-law of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has resigned from the membership of JMM. Sita Soren, a prominent figure within the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and MLA representing Jama has tendered her resignation from all positions within the party. The decision was communicated through a heartfelt letter addressed to the party president, Shibu Soren.

Sita Soren, who holds the position of Central General Secretary within the JMM and has been an active member and current MLA, cited reasons of deep sorrow behind her resignation. In her letter, she expressed profound disappointment at the neglect faced by her family since the demise of her husband, Durga Soren, a stalwart in the Jharkhand movement and a revolutionary figure.

Hemant Soren steps down, senior JMM leader Champai Soren's name proposed as new Jharkhand CM

Expressing her grievances, Sita Soren lamented the continuous isolation her family endured within the party and from family members, which she found exceedingly distressing. Despite harbouring hopes for improvement over time, she expressed regret that the situation failed to ameliorate.

Furthermore, Sita Soren expressed disillusionment with the current state of the JMM, a party she believed was once upheld by her husband's sacrifices, dedication, and leadership. She voiced concerns over the party's ideological shift and expressed sadness at witnessing it deviate from its original values and objectives.

Following Sita Soren's resignation, speculation is rife about her next political move. Media reports suggest that she may be contemplating joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), although no official confirmation has been provided regarding her plans.