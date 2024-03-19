Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Holds Massive Roadshow In Kerala's Palakkad (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Palakkad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is once again in Kerala to improve performance in the Lok Sabha elections. Prakash Javadekar, BJP Palakkad District President N Haridas and Palakkad Municipality Chairperson Prameela Sasidharan received the Prime Minister who landed at the helipad of Palakkad Mercy College at around 10:30 am on Tuesday (Mar 19).

The roadshow commenced after 10:45 am from Kottamaidan Anchuvilakku, proceeding towards the head post office in the town. The BJP district leadership claimed that around 50,000 people turned up for PM Modi's road show. Ahead of the visit, heavy security was deployed in Palakkad city. The NDA candidate in Palakkad is C Krishna Kumar.

The roadshow in Palakkad comes days after his public meeting in Pathanamthitta town on March 15 where he campaigned for NDA candidate Anil Antony. This also marked his fifth visit to Kerala in three months to improve the performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.



Addressing the gathering in Pathanamthitta, the Prime Minister asserted that "The Lotus is going to bloom in Kerala" in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Prime Minister addressed rallies in Shivamogga, Karnataka, and Jagtial, Telangana, in addition to holding a roadshow in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu on Monday.

The BJP is strategically aiming to secure a considerable portion of the 131 Lok Sabha seats across the southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, as well as the union territories of Puducherry and Lakshadweep. Notably, the party lacked representation from Kerala and Tamil Nadu in the outgoing House, despite the combined total of 59 seats from these two states.

