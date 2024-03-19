Lok Sabha Election 2024: RLJP President Pashupati Kumar Paras Resigns As Union Minister

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) chief Pashupati Kumar Paras on Tuesday (March 19) made headlines on Tuesday by severing ties with the NDA and tendering his resignation. The RJLD chief held the Ministry of Food Processing Industries in the Union cabinet. Paras expressed disappointment with the BJP leadership, citing their failure to accord "due preference" to his party in the seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Bihar. Paras said the need for the BJP leadership to reconsider its decision.

In a statement, Paras announced his resignation, citing perceived injustices in the allocation of NDA seats. Despite expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister, he underscored the perceived marginalization of his party's interests in the seat allocation process.

Paras, who is the uncle of Chirag Paswan and brother of the late Ram Vilas Paswan, has been a Lok Sabha member from Hajipur since 2019. He asserted that his party had faithfully adhered to its alliance with the BJP thus far. However, he indicated a willingness to await the BJP's official announcement of candidates before making further decisions.

Paras's decision to step away from the NDA comes shortly after Chirag Paswan's announcement regarding the finalization of a seat-sharing formula with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls. Paswan had expressed satisfaction that his party's concerns were addressed in the arrangement.

The NDA recently announced its seat-sharing formula for Bihar's Lok Sabha elections on March 18, with the BJP slated to contest 17 constituencies, the JD(U) 16, and Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas) securing five seats. Bihar LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Raju Tiwari confirmed that Chirag Paswan would contest the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat, allocated to the party under the seat-sharing agreement for the 2024 polls.

