HOT Photos: Kiara Advani Looks Stunning In Powder Blue Gown; Fans Go Gaga Over Her SEXY Pictures

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kiara Advani was seen at an event last night in an off-shoulder gown with a top bun. She opted for shimmer-based makeup and nude lipstick. She will soon share the screen with Ranveer Singh in the highly anticipated Don 3.





Kiara Advani's recent attendance at an event has caused quite a stir on the internet. She was spotted in a powder blue gown, leaving onlookers enthralled.

The footage of Kiara's entrance instantly went viral, with admirers praising the girl and labelling her a queen for her immaculate appearance.



Kiara is sporting an off-shoulder gown with a top bun. She chose shimmer-based cosmetics and bare lipstick. Her entire appearance had everyone in awe.

Fans soon flocked to the comments section to declare her queen. Many people even dubbed her appearance 'killer'. One wrote, "Kiara the shining skin queen..." Another person wrote, "Eyes killer."

There is no news that Kiara Advani will soon share the screen with Ranveer Singh in the highly anticipated Don 3.

Her admirers are excited to see what fresh elements the actress will add to the franchise with her performance.

Kiara Advani's entry to Don 3 was revealed in February 2023. She will share the screen alongside Ranveer Singh, marking their debut collaboration.

Kiara recently discussed joining the franchise, revealing that she actively chose to sign up for this film to change how the audience perceives her now.

Her

floor-grazing trains connected to the sleeve and waist, as well as a thigh-high slit in front. Pointed silver heels, a sleek braided top knot, and eye-catching glitz finished it.