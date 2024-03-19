Hanuman Chalisa Row: 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogans Raised As Protesters, BJP Leaders Demand Arrest Of Accused (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru police detained member of Parliament Shobha Karandlaje as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers rallied in outrage over the assault of a shopkeeper in Bengaluru, allegedly for playing Hanuman Chalisa. The incident, which occurred near the Halasuru Gate Police Station, has sparked fervent protests and calls for justice.

A rally organized by Hanuman devotees at the site of the assault, located in Nagartpet, Bengaluru, saw a clash between demonstrators and law enforcement officials, leading to the police's refusal to allow the gathering. Amid the chaos, Mukesh, the shop owner targeted in the assault, was also implicated in the rally, resulting in his arrest.

Bengaluru police detain 5 suspects in assaulitng shopkeeper allegedly for playing Hanuman Chalisa

Background:

The uproar unfolded following an altercation between Mukesh, owner of a mobile shop, and a group of men who allegedly objected to the playing of Hanuman Chalisa during a namaz, near his shop. According to eyewitnesses, tensions escalated when Mukesh resisted the demands of the young men, prompting them to forcibly remove him from his shop and subject him to physical assault.

Halasuru Gate Police Station swiftly launched an investigation into the incident, scrutinising CCTV footage from the scene and apprehending several young men believed to be involved in the assault. The assault, which occurred on a Sunday evening in Siddanna Galli, Nagarpete, has reignited debates. However, the aftermath of the incident took a political turn when BJP workers mobilized in protest, demanding justice for Mukesh and denouncing what they perceived as an attack on Hindu sentiments. As tensions mounted, BJP leader Suresh Kumar, who had joined the rally.

Amidst the chaos, MP Shobha Karandlaje's detention by the police further fueled the outcry, with party supporters condemning the actions of the authorities and calling for immediate release.

