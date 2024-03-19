I Am Hopeful To Resolve Seat Sharing Arrangement With JD (S), Rebels: K’Taka BJP President

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 19 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra on Tuesday said that he is hopeful to resolve the seat-sharing arrangement with the alliance partner JD (S) and rebel BJP leaders.

Vijayendra said that he had a discussion with BJP high command regarding JD (S)'s announcement to contest for three seats, following which he had discussion with former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

“I have confidence that the high command will ensure that everything is sorted out smoothly and decisions will be taken in such a manner that everyone will be happy,” he said.

He said that differences in any alliance are natural.“It is natural to have differences. BJP and JD (S) leaders are in discussion regarding the seat-sharing arrangement. I am confident that everything will be sorted out. JD (S) and BJP alliance will continue smoothly,” he stated.

On former BJP leader and Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda joining Congress, he said that he is confident that former Sadananda Gowda will remain in BJP.

Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has announced to contest as an independent candidate against the BJP candidate from Shivamogga B.Y. Raghavendra.

“Eshwarappa is a senior leader. He is misled by false information leading to the present development. I still believe that after learning the truth he will realise and come back to BJP,” he said.

On former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar getting a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha election, Vijayendra said that the issue will be discussed by the party high command and their decision will be final.”