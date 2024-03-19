Maruti Suzuki Automates Its 1St Driving Test Track In Ayodhya

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday said that it completed its first automated driving test track (ADTT) at Driver Training and Testing Institute (DTTI) in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh (UP).

The company said four more automated test tracks will be operational in UP by the end of March 2024.

"With the increased influx of visitors in Ayodhya, there will be an increased need for safe last-mile mobility. The automated driving test tracks will ensure only skilled drivers are available in the city," Rahul Bharti, Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said in a statement.

"Taking forward our resolve towards road safety, we have also automated DTTIs at Gorakhpur, Mathura, Prayagraj and Varanasi. These will be operational soon," he added.

The Ayodhya ADTT, inspired by the vision of UP's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, was completed in a record time of 45 days post the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signing held in December 2023, the company said.

On December 2 last year, Maruti Suzuki signed a MoA with Transport Department, Government of UP, to automate driving license test tracks at DTTIs at Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Mathura, Prayagraj and Varanasi.

According to the company, the newly inaugurated facility is capable of testing both Light Motor Vehicles (LMV) and Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMV) applicants on the same track.

In addition, a separate serpentine track is available for driving testing of two-wheeler applicants.