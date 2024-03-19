New Bride Kriti Kharbanda Cooks Halwa For Her 'Pehli Rasoi': 'Approved By Dadi'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actress Kriti Kharbanda, who has recently tied the knot with 'Fukrey 3' actor Pulkit Samrat, on Tuesday shared the glimpse of her 'pehli rasoi', as she cooked a delicious 'sooji ka halwa' for the family.

Kriti and Pulkit tied the knot on March 15.

The actress, who is known for her work in 'Housefull 4', took to Instagram stories, and shared a series of pictures of her first rasoi.

It is a ceremony where the newlywed bride cooks for the first time, and it is usually a sweet dish.

In the photos, a utensil can be seen with 'sooji ka halwa' in it. It has a garnishing of almonds on it.

The actress captioned it: "Meri pehli rasoi".

The second picture is a happy click of Kriti with Pulkit's dadi.

The snap shows the 'Raaz: Reboot' actress wearing a red suit. She is sporting sindoor, mangal sutra, and chooda. Kriti is also flaunting her mehendi.

In the photo, Kriti can be seen smiling while she sits near the grandmother, with the latter adorably hugging her.

It was captioned as: "Approved by dadi," followed by a red heart emoji.

The last photo shows Kriti putting almonds on the top of the halwa.

Pulkit and Kriti have worked together in films like 'Pagalpanti', 'Veerey Ki Wedding', and 'Taish'.

Meanwhile, on the work front Kriti next has 'Risky Romeo' in the pipeline.