US-Bangla Increases Frequencies On Dhaka-Chennai Route

Dhaka: US-Bangla Airlines, the biggest private carrier of the country, will be increasing its frequencies on Dhaka-Chennai route from the current seven weekly to 11 weekly, effective April 19, following rising passenger demand.

The additional flights will depart Dhaka at 1:50 pm for Chennai on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and reach Chennai at 3:15 pm local time. The return additional flights from Chennai will depart at 4:15 pm on the same days and arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 7:25 pm.

Apart from the additional frequencies, the airline is operating regular flights from Dhaka to Chennai every day. These flights depart Dhaka at10:45 am while the return flights leave Chennai at 2:00 pm local time.

The minimum one-way fare one the route is BDT 15,467 and the return fare BDT 26,530.

It may be mentioned here that US-Bangla is the first Bangladeshi airline to launch flights from Dhaka to Chennai since the country's independence.

Currently, the airline is operating Boeing 737-800 aircraft on the route.

US-Bangla, in a release, attributed the move of increasing frequencies to the growing number of visits by Bangladeshi medical travellers seeking advanced healthcare at renowned hospitals in Chennai.

Apart from Chennai, US-Bangla Airlines is also operating flights to Kolkata, Dubai, Sharjah, Muscat, Doha, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Bangkok, Guangzhou and Malé.

The carrier also announced to launch daily flights from Dhaka to Abu Dhabi in the UAE from April 19.

Besides its international network, US-Bangla also operates flights on all domestic routes.

