Weapons And Ammunition Found In Khankendi


3/19/2024 3:08:55 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On March 18, seven weapons and a lot of ammunition were found in the territory of Khankendi city in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing the Press Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

The Ministry said that four automatic weapons of different brands, a machine gun, a pistol, three grenades, three grenade lighters, a rifle, 33 cartridge combs, 805 cartridges of different calibers, six bayonets and other ammunition were found by the police officers.

