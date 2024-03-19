Weapons And Ammunition Found In Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On March 18, seven weapons and a lot of ammunition were found in
the territory of Khankendi city in Azerbaijan's liberated
territories, Azernews reports, citing the Press
Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).
The Ministry said that four automatic weapons of different
brands, a machine gun, a pistol, three grenades, three grenade
lighters, a rifle, 33 cartridge combs, 805 cartridges of different
calibers, six bayonets and other ammunition were found by the
police officers.
