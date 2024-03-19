Enemy Launches 348 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army launched 348 strikes on 14 settlements in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Monday, March 18.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian military carried out two missile strikes on Pryvilne, dropped three bombs on Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne, and launched five MLRS attacks on Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne. Forty-six UAVs attacked Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Novodarivka, Malynivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Zaliznychne, and Charivne," the post said.

In addition, 292 artillery shells were fired on Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Robotyne, Verbove, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Charivne, Temyrivka, Novodarivka, Omelnyk, and Kamianske.

Thirty-two reports were received about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. Civilians were not hurt.

On March 17, the enemy army launched 458 strikes on ten settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.