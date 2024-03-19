Russian Army Losses In Ukraine Up To 432,390

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's overall combat losses in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and March 19, 2024 amounted to about 432,390 troops, including 840 killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 6,819 (+10) enemy tanks, 13,049 (+35) armored fighting vehicles, 10,698 (+30) artillery systems, 1,017 multiple rocket launchers, 721 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 347 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,318 (+10) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,922 cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 14,191 (+50) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,735 (+4) pieces of special equipment.

