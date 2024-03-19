Russian Army Kills Three Residents Of Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops struck nine towns and villages in Ukraine's southern Kherson region on March 18, killing three civilians.
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
Poniativka, Sadove, Lvove, Tiahynka, Novotiahynka, Mykilske, Tokarivka, Tomyna Balka and Kherson were under enemy fire.
Russian invaders hit residential areas in the region's towns and villages, damaging two apartment blocks, an elevator and a car.
