Saudi Crown Prince, UN Chief Discuss Latest Developments In Gaza

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, March 19 (KUNA) -- Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres discussed late Monday the latest developments in the Gaza Strip. The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said that during a phone conversation, the two officials also focused on the recent efforts to bring peace and stability to the region. (end) fn

