Today In Kuwait History:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 19 (KUNA) --



1960 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree-into-law for cross examining the Kuwaiti citizenship, where four panels have been formed for the task, along with a seven-member supreme commission headed by Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah.

1979 -- Scholar and educator Mohammad Saleh Al-Ojairi passed away at the age of 91. Al-Ojairi, a renowned Kuwaiti personality, established a private children school in 1922. He was father of the equally famous demised astronomer, Saleh Al-Ojairi.

1994 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a law for crimes regarding aircraft and navigation safety.

2000 -- Directorate General of Civil Aviation equipped Kuwait International Airport with a radar system deemed the first of its kind in the Middle East and the third in the world. The KD 5.3 million system (approx. USD 17.5 million) is designed for protecting aircraft against catastrophes.

2012 -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) inked a deal to supply Islamabad with diesel for three years and fuel oil for a year.

2022 -- Hussain Al-Qallaf, of Kuwait, won the Arab underwater photography award, held at Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh.

2023 -- The constitutional court backed dissolution of the 2022 National Assembly and reinstated 2020 parliament formation.

2023 -- Kuwaiti Driver Meshari Al-Dhafiri won first place in Baja Qatar Rally 2023 for the T3 divison. The rally is the second round of the FIA World Bajas Cup. (end)

gta













MENAFN19032024000071011013ID1107993908