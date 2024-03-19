BCA President Rakesh Tiwari Sees Moin-Ul-Haq Stadium Lease As Major Turning Point In Bihar Cricket

"Prior to 2018, the stadium could also be used by schools for their annual functions, etc but after 2018 it was given to us to conduct cricket activities on a priority basis. We used to pay rent for it about INR 50k," he added.

Despite the challenges, the BCA president and his team remained steadfast in their pursuit. With plans underway to revamp the infrastructure and amenities, the stadium is poised to have world-class facilities.

Haq stadium on a long-term lease by the Bihar government. And now we plan to make a world-class cricket complex here. I feel this could be the turning point for Bihar cricket," Tiwari added.