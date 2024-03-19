OIC Secretary-General Participates in MWL’s International Conference

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 18 March 2024



The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, participated in the "Building Bridges Between Islamic Sects" international conference organized by the Muslim World League (WML) in Makkah on 17 March 2024. During the opening session, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha delivered a speech in which he expressed his appreciation towards King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for sponsoring the conference. He also commended the Kingdom's unequivocal stance towards the issues of the Islamic world, as well as its spiritual leadership and support for all initiatives that promote unity among Muslims.



He conveyed his genuine appreciation to His Excellency Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the World Muslim League (WML), for organizing this conference and extending an invitation to him. He lauded the WML's relentless efforts and its dynamic role in serving Islam and the Muslim community.



During his speech, the OIC Secretary-General emphasized the significance of unity, solidarity, and rapprochement among Muslims, as stressed in the actual teachings of Islam. He encouraged OIC Member States to work towards achieving the requirements of solidarity, unification of speech, and rank and to bring sects, schools of thought, and jurisprudence closer together. This would help overcome any division that weakens their strength and cohesion, agreeing on commonalities that enhance integration. The Secretary-General pointed out that the Islamic heritage is replete with principles of intellectual openness and acceptance of differences. This underlines the importance of strengthening Islamic unity and the common destiny of the Ummah, placing significant responsibilities on the OIC Member States to work towards this goal.



The OIC has been actively working towards the goal of bringing Islamic countries closer together in various domains, be they political, economic, cultural, or social. It has also made significant efforts in promoting unity among different Islamic sects. To this end, in 1981, the OIC established the International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA) as an intellectual and jurisprudential arm. The IIFA is mandated to facilitate collective ijtihad and promote consensus on matters related to jurisprudence and doctrine among the Muslim community, irrespective of their sects.



Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha expressed his optimism that the results and recommendations of this significant conference will contribute to the consolidation of jurisprudence and lead to the construction of bridges between sects while simultaneously combating extremism, fanaticism, and Islamophobia. The outcome of this consolidation will assist in the establishment of a human society that values mutual understanding, harmony, and peace, which is nurtured through dialogue and communication.



He conveyed his unwavering support for the Palestinian people regarding the challenges they are facing and urged the global community to take on its responsibilities in this regard.



The conference was attended by prominent Islamic figures such as muftis and senior scholars hailing from diverse Islamic sects. Their collective participation added depth and diversity to the conference's discussions on matters of Islamic significance.



During the conference, a significant step towards achieving cooperation was taken as the Secretaries-General of the OIC and MWL signed a memorandum of understanding on the sidelines to facilitate the implementation of the conference's outcomes by both organizations, thereby working together toward their goals and objectives.









MENAFN19032024005338014459ID1107993878