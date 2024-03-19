Deliveroo Announces New & Exclusive Ramadan Desserts from Mr. Holmes Bakehouse, Chocomelt, & Marble Slab Creamery

(MENAFN- Deliveroo) In celebration of Ramadan, Deliveroo is announcing a series of exclusive desserts available only on the Deliveroo app. With exciting treats and sweets from popular local partners such as Mr. Holmes Bakehouse, Chocomelt, and Marble Slab Creamery, there is bound to be something for everyone!

Mr. Holmes Bakehouse is launching its new “Hot Sticky Dates Pudding,” a delectable dessert that combines the rich, creamy texture of traditional pudding with the sweet goodness of dates. This indulgent treat is sure to delight date lovers of all ages with its pleasing texture and flavorful richness.

Customers can also enjoy the new “Get Bueno” cake from Chocomelt, which is served with a homemade bueno sauce, and is chocolate-soaked with chocolate cream, biscuit crunch and chocolate toffee ganache.

Ice cream lovers can indulge in the "Happiness Box" by Marble Slab Creamery, featuring a diverse selection of Ramadan-inspired ice creams infused with an array of delightful flavors.

With exclusive desserts and dishes available only on Deliveroo, customers are bound to enjoy a variety of their favorite foods and flavors for suhoor and iftar throughout the month of Ramadan.



