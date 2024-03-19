Easemytrip Partners With Zoomcar To Provide Pre-Booked And On-Demand Self-Drive Cars In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, March 19, 2024: Zoomcar, the NASDAQ-listed leading marketplace for car sharing, and EaseMyTrip, one of India's largest online travel platforms, today announced a strategic partnership to offer customers unparalleled convenience in their travel arrangements. With this partnership Zoomcar's wide range of self-drive cars have been seamlessly integrated into the EaseMyTrip platform, allowing users to book their preferred Zoomcar directly from the EaseMyTrip app offering travelers convenience and flexibility in planning their journeys.



EaseMyTrip users will now have access to Zoomcar's extensive fleet of 25,000+ cars, spanning a diverse range of models from hatchbacks to sedans to SUVs like Kia Carens, Hyundai Creta, Tata Nexon, MG Astor & more. This integration enables travelers to effortlessly pre-book and on-demand self-drive Zoomcars alongside their flights, hotels, and other travel arrangements, all through a single user-friendly platform.



The partnership between Zoomcar and EaseMyTrip marks a significant milestone in the evolution of travel services available in India. By aligning the companies' expertise and resources, the partnership will offer customers a hassle-free, integrated platform catering to every stage of travel. As the Indian government works to enhance road connectivity and infrastructure across the nation, this partnership becomes even more significant as it will allow customers to easily and affordably rent self-drive vehicles directly within the EaseMyTrip platform. By providing a wide array of services on one streamlined platform, this alliance contributes to the broader vision of promoting travel experiences and boosting tourism in India.



Zoomcar offers a wide selection of self-drive vehicles, ranging across various models and budgets, for travelers to find their perfect travel companion for every journey. Additionally, the partnership provides flexibility, allowing travelers to explore destinations at their own pace through Zoomcar's self-drive car rental options, empowering them to craft personalized itineraries tailored to their preferences. Exclusive discounts and offers through the Zoomcar and EaseMyTrip partnership ensure cost-effective travel solutions without compromising on quality or convenience, making travel planning and execution smoother and more rewarding for all.



"Our collaboration with EaseMyTrip is a turning point in our journey to redefine urban mobility for India," said Zoomcar CEO, Greg Moran. "We aim to offer a new dimension of convenience and flexibility, empowering travelers to explore India with ease and confidence. By integrating our scalable self-drive solutions with EaseMyTrip's extensive travel services, we're not just facilitating travel; we're enhancing the joy and freedom it brings."



Nishant Pitti, Co-founder and CEO of EaseMyTrip, said "In forging this strategic alliance, EaseMyTrip ventures on a transformative journey alongside Zoomcar. This collaboration signifies a pivotal milestone, offering our valuable customers unparalleled access to Zoomcar's expansive fleet, spanning diverse models across the country. This integration indicates a new era of travel convenience, where travelers can seamlessly reserve self-drive vehicles alongside their flights and accommodations, all via our intuitive platform. This partnership is a resolute commitment to elevating the travel experience, empowering travelers with unmatched flexibility and efficiency."

