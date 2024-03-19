Cinc Syrskyi: We Are Looking For Asymmetric Solutions To Gain Advantage Over Enemy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Armed Forces Command is working to accelerate the implementation of innovative technological solutions in the Ukrainian army.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

He stressed that technology and technological effectiveness are the key to superiority over the enemy.

"Unmanned systems play a key role here. Therefore, the development of the use of unmanned systems is my priority," Syrskyi said.

He recalled that his deputy, Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, is responsible for this area in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to him, they are working together "on accelerating the implementation of innovative technological solutions and ensuring the institutional stability and adaptability of certain bodies of the military management of the defense forces."

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular, must be equipped with the most effective and newest weapons. A special emphasis is placed on training specialists in electronic warfare, unmanned systems, automated control systems, etc.," Syrskyi said.

He added that, together with his team, he was looking for asymmetric solutions to gain a qualitative advantage over a numerically superior enemy.

"We take a comprehensive approach to planning our needs, first and foremost, taking into account experience from the battlefield. But the most important task to be performed by technology and innovation is to save the lives of our soldiers," Syrskyi said.

Photo credit: Oleksandr Syrskyi / Facebook