Ukraine War Update: 61 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In the past day, enemy air strikes targeted Velyka Pysarivka, Lukashivka, and Ponomarenky in the Sumy region; Rozdolivka, Semenivka, Oleksandropil, Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka, Velyka Novosilka, Staromaiorske and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region; Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

About 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

The situation in the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic group of troops in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains his military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous sectors and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy carried out three unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces near Synkivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks outside Terny, Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy attacks near Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine enemy attacks near Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke and Nevelske of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continued to hold off the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, and Urozhaine of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, made 25 attempts to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders nine times near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the invaders pursue their attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their bridgeheads on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro. In the past day, three assaults were carried out on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

At the same time, Ukraine's forces continue to inflict losses on Russian manpower and equipment, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

Ukrainian combat aircraft struck nine areas of concentration of enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment, whereas Ukrainian rocket forces struck a hostile air defense system.

