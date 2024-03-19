President Erdogan Congratulates Russian Counterpart Putin On Reelection

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday congratulated his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on winning reelection over the weekend, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

In the call, Erdogan voiced his belief that the positive course in Turkish-Russian relations will continue even stronger in the days ahead, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdogan added that Türkiye is ready to assume any facilitator role it can in returning to the negotiating table on the Ukraine war, now in its third year.

Incumbent Putin got 87.28% of the vote in Russia's three-day presidential election, with 100% of ballots counted, the country's election authority said Monday.