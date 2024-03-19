Hedge fund buying expands from precious metals to copper and grains

(MENAFN- Matrix PR) Ole Hansen, Head of Commodities Strategy, Saxo Bank



Broad dollar weakness during the reporting period did not translate into broad selling from speculators, with buying of GBP (+12k to 70.5k), EUR (+8k to 74.4k), and not least JPY (+16.5k to -102.3k) being partly offset by selling of NZD, AUD, and CAD. Overall, the gross dollar long against eight IMM forex futures fell by 55% to near neutral at USD 1.26 billion. The focus this week will be Tuesday’s Bank of Japan decision on whether to pivot away from negative rates. Still, gains in the yen could remain limited by dovish commentary and risks of a hawkish surprise by the Fed on Wednesday when the FOMC meets.



For the past three years, speculators have traded the yen with a short bias, culminating last month when the net short reached 133,000 contracts (USD 11.3 billion) before two weeks of short covering lowered the net short to the current 102.3k contracts.



The Bloomberg Softs index remains the best-performing sector this year despite emerging signs of profit-taking, not least cocoa, which has witnessed a parabolic surge amid a substantial drop in supply from West Africa. However, with buying pressure from producers closing short positions, put in place to hedge exposure, and starting to ease, it was coffee and cotton’s turn to shine. Arabica coffee futures enjoyed the tailwind from surging Robusta coffee futures which surged to a new high on mounting concerns over weak supplies from Vietnam and Indonesia, two of the world’s top three producers.



The Bloomberg Commodity index, which tracks a basket of 24 major futures markets split between energy (30.1%), metals (34.2%), and agriculture (35.7%), traded higher for a second week, and while it was precious metals at the start of the month that led the gains, last week saw broad gains emerging across all sectors. Out of the 26 futures contracts tracked in this, only crude oil and natural gas saw notable declines while all other sectors traded higher, including the beaten-down grain sector with hedge funds reducing a record short position ahead of the Northern Hemisphere planting season.



On an individual level, the biggest changes based on nominal values was the USD 6.2 billion increase in gold lifting the net to USD 34.6 billion, and now exceeding the combined net long in WTI and Brent crude oil at USD 32.4 billion. Other notable buying activity was seen in silver, platinum, copper, soybeans, and corn.



Energy: Ahead of last week’s upside break, the crude net long was reduced for a second week, with the bulk of the 16.7k contract reduction being profit-taking. Due to Ukraine's attacks on Russian plants, higher fuel prices had a limited positive impact on positioning.



Metals: Gold’s surge to a fresh record was supported by another strong week of hedge fund buying. In just two weeks, funds bought 91.5 contracts or 285 tons, lifting the net long to a two-year high at 159.6k. Silver reached an 8-month high at 26.7k, while copper flipped back to an 8.5k long. Traders spent the rest of the week chasing the price higher to rebuild bullish bets.



Grains: first week of meaningful buying (+77k contracts) since last July, led by soybeans (+16.8k to -155.1k) and corn (+40.9k to -256k.



Softs: funds turned cocoa buyers for the first time in seven weeks, thereby adding further fuel to an ongoing parabolic rise. Cotton saw the first small reversal following an eight-week buying spree.



