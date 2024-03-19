Qaiser Bukhsh will Direct this Exciting Sci-fi Thriller Starring Maya Saroya

(MENAFN- Alizee co.) Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan — Qaisar Bukhsh, the acclaimed Indian-Pakistani film producer, is set to embark on an exhilarating cinematic journey as he steps into the director’s chair for the very first time. With an impressive portfolio that includes blockbuster hits and popular TV shows, such as Heropanti 2, Bard of Blood, Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan (2024), and the gripping Scary (2020 TV show), Bukhsh brings his creative prowess to the forefront in his upcoming project.



The film, yet untitled, promises to be a full-featured science-fiction thriller that will transport audiences beyond the stars. Buckle up as we delve into the exciting details of this cosmic adventure.



In this high-octane sci-fi saga, we follow the daring exploits of Astronaut Jay and his intrepid partner, Stella K. Zimmerman. Their mission? To thwart an impending alien invasion and safeguard our beloved planet Earth. As the stakes escalate, the duo hurtles through space, facing extraterrestrial perils and unraveling mysteries that could alter the fate of humanity.



On January 3, 2023, Qaisar Bukhsh unveiled his ambitious project through a captivating teaser video on YouTube. The visionary filmmaker revealed that Bhawana Films would serve as the production company for his screenplay. Bhawana Films, headquartered in the quaint city of Chiniot, was founded by a local prodigy. Their previous venture, the intriguing TV show Scary, garnered attention and set the stage for their collaboration with Bukhsh.



Leading the ensemble cast is the luminous Maya Saroya, known for her role in Aladdin, who steps into the shoes of Stella K. Zimmerman. Joining her are the dynamic duo from Spider-Man: No Way Home: Ria Matneja and Andrew Dunlap. Meanwhile, Qaisar Bukhsh himself takes on the pivotal role of Astronaut Jay, infusing the character with his trademark intensity. Several other cast members, drawn from the acclaimed TV show Scary, add depth and familiarity to the lineup.



To bring the interstellar adventure to life, Qaisar has enlisted the talents of Marvel Studios artists, Cyril Lamine and Shareef Shanawany, to handle the intricate visual effects. Under the watchful eye of VFX director Nadir Singh, they promise to deliver mind-bending visuals that will leave audiences spellbound. Additionally, concept art wizard Tyler Edlin contributes his visionary designs to shape the film’s aesthetic.



Distribution and Melodic Notes

The distribution of this cosmic odyssey falls under the capable purview of the QBFilms team. And what’s a stellar journey without a captivating soundtrack? Ahmad Hassan Tanseel, renowned for his soul-stirring vocals, collaborates with music producer Ali Zain to create the film’s main title song, a melodic anthem that will resonate across galaxies.



As anticipation builds, cinephiles can’t help but wonder: Will Qaisar Bukhsh’s directorial debut propel us to the stars or plunge us into the abyss? One thing is certain—the countdown to liftoff has begun, and the cosmos awaits its heroes.



