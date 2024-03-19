Lights, Camera, Profit: Five Success Stories of Pakistani Films

(MENAFN- Alizee co.) Pakistani cinema has witnessed remarkable growth over the years, with several films achieving significant commercial success. From heartwarming romances to adrenaline-pumping action, these movies have captured the hearts of audiences both within Pakistan and globally. Let’s take a look at some of the top-grossing films:





1. 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗟𝗲𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝗠𝗮𝘂𝗹𝗮 𝗝𝗮𝘁𝘁 (2022)

✦Language: Punjabi

✦Worldwide Gross: Rs. 3.7 billion (approximately US$13 million) 1

✦Directed by Bilal Lashari, this epic action film shattered box office records and set a new standard for Pakistani cinema.



2. 𝗝𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗻𝗶 𝗣𝗵𝗶𝗿 𝗡𝗮𝗵𝗶 𝗔𝗻𝗶 𝟮 (2018)

✦Language: Urdu

✦Worldwide Gross: Rs. 730 million (approximately US$2.5 million) 2

✦Nadeem Baig’s comedy sequel was a riotous hit, leaving audiences in splits.



3. 𝗟𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗻 𝗡𝗮𝗵𝗶 𝗝𝗮𝘂𝗻𝗴𝗮 (2022)

✦Language: Urdu, Punjabi

✦Worldwide Gross: Rs. 550 million (approximately US$1.9 million) 3

✦A delightful romantic comedy that charmed viewers with its wit and charm.



4. 𝗣𝘂𝗻𝗷𝗮𝗯 𝗡𝗮𝗵𝗶 𝗝𝗮𝘂𝗻𝗴𝗶 (2017)

✦Language: Urdu, Punjabi

✦Worldwide Gross: Rs. 516.5 million (approximately US$1.8 million) 4

✦A heartwarming love story that resonated with audiences across borders.



5. 𝗧𝗲𝗲𝗳𝗮 𝗶𝗻 𝗧𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗲 (2018)

✦Language: Urdu, Punjabi

✦Worldwide Gross: Rs. 500 million (approximately US$1.7 million)

✦Ahsan Rahim’s directorial debut brought action, romance, and humor together seamlessly.



These films represent the diversity and creativity of Pakistani cinema. As the industry continues to evolve, we eagerly await more groundbreaking releases that will captivate audiences worldwide.



𝘼𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙖𝙣 𝘼𝙪𝙩𝙝𝙤𝙧: Alizee Ali Khan is an American-born award-winning journalist who writes on Art and Entertainment for Pakistan's top media outlets like The Friday Times, Daily Time, etc.



MENAFN19032024007609016366ID1107993769