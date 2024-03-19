Today's market analysis on behalf of Ahmed Negm Head of Market Research MENA at XS.com

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) 15th March 2024

The GCC stock markets ended this week with mixed performances while geopolitical tensions continued to weigh on sentiment although the increase in oil market prices provided some support. Crude prices increased thanks to signs of stronger demand in the US while the International Energy Agency revised its demand growth forecasts upward and lowered supply estimates.



The Dubai stock market experienced volatile trading today and ended the week with a small performance. The real estate sector led today's market losses, significantly impacted by Emaar Development after the announced dividend distributions did not meet investor expectations. Banks also remained in the red. Despite this, the Dubai stock market remained bullish despite stagnating for more than a week considering its solid fundamentals and positive projections.



The Abu Dhabi stock market faced losses today as well, ending another week of negative performance, affected by the banking sector’s fall, led by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank after its dividend distribution weighed on its stock price. The Abu Dhabi stock market could see a rebound if oil prices continue to improve.



The Saudi stock market rose this week, surpassing its August 2022 levels, and gained 1.2% driven by strong corporate earnings and rising oil prices. Sector performances were mixed, however, with the energy sector being weighed down by Aramco on Thursday, while financial services and insurance sectors maintained strong gains.



The Qatar stock market ended the week with slight gains and recorded mixed performances among its stocks. The Qatari stock market continues to be affected by geopolitical tensions and volatile energy prices.





