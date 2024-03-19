WeCare, spearheaded by Saad Kassis Mohamed, raises $100,000 for Sudan

(MENAFN- WeCare) Oman - WeCare, under the leadership of Saad Kassis Mohamed, has successfully raised USD100,000
through SilverLake Capital to extend crucial assistance to Sudan during its time of need. The funds
are dedicated to aiding the reconstruction of homes in regions affected by the recent economic
crisis. ‘In recent months, WeCare has raised a significant amount to assist those displaced by the
crisis, providing essential items such as non-perishable food, clothing, and blankets. Efforts are now
focused on aiding the reconstruction of homes and communities,’ said Saad Kassis Mohamed, CEO of
WeCare. This initiative represents a beacon of hope for the people of Sudan, who are facing immense
challenges in the wake of the crisis.
Expressing solidarity with the people of Sudan, Saad Kassis Mohamed emphasised, ‘Our hearts
extend to our brothers and sisters in Sudan during this important time of community
andcompassion. Many individuals are facing challenging living conditions, with limited shelter and
access to essentials like food and clean water. Through our partnership with SilverLake Capital, we
aim to raise awareness and support Sudan in its humanitarian efforts,’ said Saad.
On 15 April 2023, fighting broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), led by Abdel Fattah
Al Burhan, the de facto ruler of Sudan, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by Mohamed Hamdan
Dagalo (Hemedti). As of January 2024, more than 12,000 people have been killed. More than 5.8
million have been internally displaced and more than 1.5 million others had fled the country as
refugees. WeCare’s commitment to making a positive impact in Sudan underscores its dedication to
alleviating suffering and rebuilding communities in times of adversity
‘During this month of generosity, we are proud to announce our partnership with SilverLake Capital
to extend our support exclusively to Sudan. Together, we aim to make a significant impact during the
celebrations,’ said Saad.
Established in 2020, WeCare is a not-for-profit charitable organisation dedicated to assisting
impoverished individuals in enhancing their circumstances through the cultivation of human capital.
They firmly believe that the direct provision of healthcare and nutritional support often serves as a
overlooked yet sustainable solution for at-risk communities. By offering comprehensive training and
educational opportunities, they aspire to bolster the resources available to those in need, fostering
an environment where love, respect, and dignity intersect. WeCare’s overarching philosophy of
empowerment through education endeavours to enhance the quality of life for individuals grappling
with hunger and illness. The organisation collaborates with numerous partners, primarily based in
India, and maintain a network of syndicators who support their mission.
