WeCare, spearheaded by Saad Kassis Mohamed, raises $100,000 for Sudan

Oman - WeCare, under the leadership of Saad Kassis Mohamed, has successfully raised USD100,000

through SilverLake Capital to extend crucial assistance to Sudan during its time of need. The funds

are dedicated to aiding the reconstruction of homes in regions affected by the recent economic

crisis. ‘In recent months, WeCare has raised a significant amount to assist those displaced by the

crisis, providing essential items such as non-perishable food, clothing, and blankets. Efforts are now

focused on aiding the reconstruction of homes and communities,’ said Saad Kassis Mohamed, CEO of

WeCare. This initiative represents a beacon of hope for the people of Sudan, who are facing immense

challenges in the wake of the crisis.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Sudan, Saad Kassis Mohamed emphasised, ‘Our hearts

extend to our brothers and sisters in Sudan during this important time of community

andcompassion. Many individuals are facing challenging living conditions, with limited shelter and

access to essentials like food and clean water. Through our partnership with SilverLake Capital, we

aim to raise awareness and support Sudan in its humanitarian efforts,’ said Saad.

On 15 April 2023, fighting broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), led by Abdel Fattah

Al Burhan, the de facto ruler of Sudan, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by Mohamed Hamdan

Dagalo (Hemedti). As of January 2024, more than 12,000 people have been killed. More than 5.8

million have been internally displaced and more than 1.5 million others had fled the country as

refugees. WeCare’s commitment to making a positive impact in Sudan underscores its dedication to

alleviating suffering and rebuilding communities in times of adversity

‘During this month of generosity, we are proud to announce our partnership with SilverLake Capital

to extend our support exclusively to Sudan. Together, we aim to make a significant impact during the

celebrations,’ said Saad.

Established in 2020, WeCare is a not-for-profit charitable organisation dedicated to assisting

impoverished individuals in enhancing their circumstances through the cultivation of human capital.

They firmly believe that the direct provision of healthcare and nutritional support often serves as a

overlooked yet sustainable solution for at-risk communities. By offering comprehensive training and

educational opportunities, they aspire to bolster the resources available to those in need, fostering

an environment where love, respect, and dignity intersect. WeCare’s overarching philosophy of

empowerment through education endeavours to enhance the quality of life for individuals grappling

with hunger and illness. The organisation collaborates with numerous partners, primarily based in

India, and maintain a network of syndicators who support their mission.



