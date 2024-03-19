(MENAFN- Market Research HUB) The report "Flow Chemistry Market by reactor (Tabular Reactors, Microreactors, Oscillatory Flow Rectors, Droplet-Based Reactors, Photochemical Reactors), Purification Method( Chromatography, Liquid-Liquid Extraction), Application, & Region - Global Forecast 2028", The Flow chemistry market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, from an estimated USD 1.7 billion in 2023 to USD 2.9 billion by 2028. Rapid Growth in the Global Pharmaceutical Industry and increasing Demand for Greener and more sustainable chemical production will drive the flow chemistry market.



Flow Chemistry Manufacturers:



The profiles of some of the top players in the flow chemistry market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Lonza (Switzerland), PerkinElmer Inc (US), Biotage (Sweden) and others.



Download PDF Brochure:



Pharmaceutical synthesis, by application, is expected to be the most significant Flow chemistry segment during the forecast period.



The pharmaceutical synthesis segment is expected to be the most significant in the flow chemistry market during the forecast period due to the high demand for efficient manufacturing processes, scalability, improved safety, the complexity of pharmaceutical molecules, and sustainability requirements in the pharmaceutical industry. Stringent regulations and the need for sustainable practices in the pharmaceutical industry further contribute to the significance of pharmaceutical synthesis in the flow chemistry market.



The microreactor is anticipated to be the fastest-growing Flow chemistry segment, by the reactor, during the forecast period.



The microreactor segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing flow chemistry segment by reactor during the forecast period, due to the pharmaceutical industry, which is a significant consumer of flow chemistry, is increasingly adopting microreactors for drug synthesis and production. The pharmaceutical industry often requires the synthesis of complex molecules and the optimization of reaction conditions to achieve high purity and yield. Microreactors facilitate the synthesis of pharmaceutical intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) by providing excellent control over reaction parameters, enhancing productivity, and enabling rapid process optimization.



Inquiry Before Buying:



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest segment in the global Flow chemistry market, by region, during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific region is experiencing the largest market share in the flow chemistry market due to the region has been witnessing significant economic growth and industrial development in countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore. Asia Pacific region is home to a large number of pharmaceutical, chemical, and petrochemical companies, which are major consumers of flow chemistry systems.



Read Our Trending Press Release Below:



Zeolites Companies



Liquid Ring Compressor Manufacturers



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.





MENAFN19032024003523003446ID1107993755