Oil Hits Four-Month High Amid Chinese Demand Signals And Supply Risks

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Oil prices closed higher on Monday, buoyed by bullish factors from both the demand and supply sides.



Strong economic data from China sparked optimism about the consumption patterns of the world's largest commodity importer.



Meanwhile, restrictions on Iraqi exports and tensions between Russia and Ukraine heightened concerns about potential oil supply constraints.



On the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex ), West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May delivery rose by 1.96% ($1.58) to $82.16 a barrel.



Brent crude for May, traded on the ICE, increased by 1.81% ($1.55) to $86.89 a barrel.







During the session, both benchmarks reached their highest intraday levels since November 2023, marking a four-month peak.



China's industrial production and retail sales exceeded expectations in the first two months of the year.



StoneX analyst Bruno Cordeiro highlighted these results as encouraging for a more optimistic outlook on oil and derivative demand within the country.









Iraq slashes crude oil exports to 3.3 million barrels/day, aiming to counterbalance initial export surge.









Another supporting factor for oil's upward trajectory was recent drone attacks by Ukraine on Russia, which targeted Russian refineries last week, threatening the global supply chain.









Reuters reported Kremlin's plan to boost March oil exports by 200,000 barrels/day, failing to ease upward pressure on prices.









