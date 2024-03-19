Wasserman Rebrands CSM Sport & Entertainment

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Wasserman Further Strengthens Brand and Expands Global Reach

LOS ANGELES, LONDON (March 18, 2024) – Global sports, music, and entertainment company Wasserman announced today that CSM Sport & Entertainment, acquired in October 2023, has been rebranded as Wasserman. Integration of the two companies has been taking place since the acquisition, and will continue throughout 2024.

The rebrand of CSM – paired with the 2023 acquisition of legendary entertainment management and production company Brillstein Entertainment Partners (which launched Wasserman's entertainment division) and the 2021 launch of Wasserman Music – uniquely positions Wasserman at the epicenter of the sports, music, and entertainment industries worldwide. Through an ambitious growth strategy over the last 20+ years, Wasserman has become a global leader in the end-to-end marketing, management and representation business, serving talent, brands and properties.

'This rebrand marks the next evolution of the global Wasserman brand,” said Casey Wasserman, Wasserman Chairman and CEO. 'Our teams have been working collaboratively over the past six months, and we are already realizing the power of our expanded capabilities and worldwide reach, which together allow us to best serve both current and future clients.'

“This is a significant milestone and an exciting new chapter,” said Matt Vandrau, Wasserman President, EMEA/APAC.“It also sees the launch of three new business units - Wasserman Live, Wasserman Rights Sales and Wasserman Hospitality Sales - each of which further bolster Wasserman's global service offering. By coming together as one unified brand, we have built a unique proposition that we believe will drive the business of sports, music, entertainment and culture for years to come.”

The acquisition of CSM has given Wasserman the geographic reach to provide tailored services and an unrivaled network of relationships, skills and specialisms to leading brands, properties and talent across 27 countries and more than 65 cities worldwide. The resulting scale across Africa, Asia, Europe, Oceania, and North and South America has allowed the combined business to accelerate growth across the board.

CSM's Middle East entities will rebrand at a later date.