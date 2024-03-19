Chinese Scientists Develop Device For Producing Green Hydrogen

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
A group of Chinese scientists has developed a strategy that uses
the energy of seawater and fresh water to efficiently produce
"green" hydrogen, Azernews reports, citing foreign
media outlets.
This technology is a promising solution for producing clean fuel
hydrogen to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the energy sector.
Researchers at Fudan University have developed a high-performance
ion exchange membrane and a tandem of electrodes that will be
installed in river mouths to collect osmotic energy and accelerate
hydrogen production.
According to a study published in the journal Nature
Sustainability, the integrated device demonstrates consistent and
rapid release of alkaline hydrogen over 12 days under conditions of
an artificial salinity gradient.
The researchers said the study provides a viable way to produce
hydrogen from renewable sources.
