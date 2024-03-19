Chinese Scientists Develop Device For Producing Green Hydrogen

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

A group of Chinese scientists has developed a strategy that uses the energy of seawater and fresh water to efficiently produce "green" hydrogen, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

This technology is a promising solution for producing clean fuel hydrogen to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the energy sector. Researchers at Fudan University have developed a high-performance ion exchange membrane and a tandem of electrodes that will be installed in river mouths to collect osmotic energy and accelerate hydrogen production.

According to a study published in the journal Nature Sustainability, the integrated device demonstrates consistent and rapid release of alkaline hydrogen over 12 days under conditions of an artificial salinity gradient.

The researchers said the study provides a viable way to produce hydrogen from renewable sources.