Azerbaijan's Struggle For Peace Within Cooperation With NATO

Read more
Currently, the North Atlantic Alliance, known as the most
powerful military organization in the world, or NATO for short, is
of interest to many post-Soviet countries. Even some of those
countries aspired to join NATO, especially former left bloc ones
and some republics of the former USSR, are eager to be members of
the organization. However, such actions sometimes raise concerns of
mostly Russia and Iran. For being a member of NATO some countries
even have risked a war.
As for Azerbaijan, it has very specific cooperation and
partnership with NATO, but Baku has not aimed to be a member of the
organization. The history of cooperation with NATO traces back to
the mid-1990s. Azerbaijan participated in peace-making operations
in Kosovo, Afghanistan, and Iraq. Besides, Azerbaijani military
personnel were trained in several NATO centers. However, given the
geopolitical situation, along with all these cooperation,
Azerbaijan has always been reluctant to become a NATO member.
Speaking to Azernews on the issue, military
expert Ramil Mammadli noted that like the other republics that
gained independence after the collapse of the USSR, Azerbaijan also
began to express interest in cooperating with NATO, and of course
one of the main factors here was the occupation of Azerbaijani
territories and the negative attitude of Russian president Boris
Yeltsin towards Azerbaijan. He said that cooperation between
Azerbaijan and NATO began to take shape in the mid-1990s. Of
course, Azerbaijan also became a member of the Collective Security
Treaty Organization in a very short time. Certain activities were
also shown in this regard.
“However, the issue of cooperation with NATO began to rapidly
progress during that period, and at the end of the 1990s,
Azerbaijan started participating in peace-making missions with
NATO. Azerbaijan participated in operations and events in this
direction in Kosovo, Afghanistan and Iraq. In parallel with all
this, the Azerbaijani army participated in various trainings
initiated and organized by NATO partner countries and NATO itself,
regular and officer personnel of the Azerbaijani army continuously
attended courses in educational and training institutions. In a
word, the Azerbaijani army formed and deepened its relations with
the armies of the world, especially with the armies of the Western
countries, within the framework of cooperation with NATO,” Pundit
underlined.
Mammadli pointed out that Azerbaijan fulfilled its obligations
like logistics, technical support and so on. He said that the
relationship was quite deep and even a cooperation center with NATO
was established in the Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry. But earlier
he was more active. Pundit added that the processes that took place
in the region starting from the mid-2010s, confrontation between
Russia and the West, NATO's expansion towards Russia, its
activities in Eastern European countries, Ukraine and the South
Caucasus, and the steps aimed at Russia naturally led to the
formation of new conflict centers.
“As a result, starting from 2014, a hotbed of conflict between
Russia and NATO appeared on the territory of Ukraine. Starting from
2020, this fire flared up and entered the war phase. Of course, in
this case, Azerbaijan has reviewed the issue of cooperation with
NATO in order not to damage the relations with its neighbors.
Besides, Azerbaijan has had a rightful demand, as well. As is
known, despite the fact that 20 percent of the territory of
Azerbaijan has been under occupation for many years, NATO and its
main countries did not take any concrete measures to eliminate this
occupation,” he emphasized.
Ramil Mammadli said that they did not participate in the
projects of arming the Azerbaijani army for liberating its occupied
territories and even they created obstacles before Azerbaijan and
did not allow to be armed with offensive weapons.
“They even imposed sanctions in various forms. Of course, only
some countries did not participate in this process individually
within the framework of bilateral cooperation. Today, the support
given to Armenia by the main leading NATO countries and the lack of
pressure to sign a peace treaty naturally worries official Baku.
All these above-mentioned current situations pose certain questions
in deepening Azerbaijan's relations with NATO. In any case, the
most important issue for Azerbaijan is the long-term establishment
of peace and stability in the region,” the military expert
concluded.
