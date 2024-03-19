Macron Has Every Right To Talk About Sending French Troops To Ukraine - White House

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As the leader of a sovereign state, French President Emmanuel Macron has every right to consider sending his troops to Ukraine.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said this at a briefing on Monday, March 18, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I can't speak for President Macron. Obviously, he continues to make his points publicly, and, obviously, he has every right to do that," Kirby said

At the same time, he recalled that the United States had made its position clear, which is that it is not indenting to send U.S. troops to Ukraine, and that President Joe Biden had actually reiterated that before the American people in the State of the Union.

"We haven't wavered from that position. We're not wavering from it today," Sullivan added.

Macron said last week that the war in Ukraine is existential for Europe. Therefore, he does not rule out the option of sending French troops to Ukraine if it is necessary in the future.

Photo: MAXPPP