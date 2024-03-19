Dish TV Rolls Out Dynamic AV Vans To Unveil 'Zing Super Offer' Across The Hindi Speaking Market

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi,18th March 2024: Dish TV, a prominent DTH service provider, has launched a strategic outreach initiative targeting Hindi Speaking Market (HSM) regions across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh East & West, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar to popularise its Zing Super offering through on-ground activities, tailored for Tier-2, Tier-3 towns, and deep rural areas. The company is using all decked up dynamic interactive Audio-Video (AV) vans to promote its special 'Zing Super offer' and provide entertainment avenues to the HSM market, with the aim to attract potential customers towards the evolved entertainment experience of the pay television.



Dish TV provides both pay-TV channels and free channels on its platform to offer customers a choice between pay-TV and Free TV viewing. The Dish TV van activity has been instrumental in directly connecting with customers by demonstrating both pay-TV and FTA through live programming demos and on-the-spot resolution of complaints of existing subscribers. The vans will also showcase educational channels and distribute stationery to children to build an emotional connection with families.



Manoj Dobhal, CEO of Dish TV India Limited, said, "At Dish TV, we're committed to delivering top-notch entertainment to our valued customers. Our 'Zing Super' offer provides 300+ channels for an extended period of time with the flexibility to add pay channels on an Ã la carte basis whenever required. With our unique initiative, using interactive dynamic AV vans, we aim to highlight the content quality of pay-TV vis-a-vis FTA through live programming on the spot, which helps in converting FTA customers by bringing them onto the pay platform at a reasonable entry price."



As part of the campaign, dynamic vans will traverse these targeted markets, generating awareness, facilitating on-the-spot new sales and resolving customer complaints.



Customers can avail the exclusive offer during the campaign period and receive exciting gifts with every purchase, ensuring a delightful experience for all customers.





About Dish TV India Limited



Dish TV India Limited is India's leading direct-to-home (DTH) Company and owns multiple individual brands like Dish TV, d2h and Watcho under its umbrella. The Company benefits from multiple satellite platforms including SES-8, GSAT-15 and ST-2 and has a bandwidth capacity of 1044 MHz, the largest held by any DTH player in the country. Dish TV India Limited has on its platform more than 752 channels & services including 31 audio channels and 81 HD channels & services. The Company has a vast distribution network of over 2,600 distributors & around 196,000 dealers that span across 9,300 towns in the country. Dish TV India Limited is connected with its pan-India customer base through call centres that are spread across 22 cities and are equipped to handle customer queries 24X7 in 12 different languages.

