Azerbaijan Marks 109Th Anniversary Of Çanakkale Victory

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Events dedicated to the 109th anniversary of the Çanakkale
Victory were held in special educational institutions subordinated
to the National Defense University, Azernews reports, citing
Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry.
The events were attended by representatives of the Defense
Ministry and the National Defense University, servicemen, cadets,
professors and teachers of special education institutions, as well
as other guests took part in the events.
First, the bright memories of Great Leaders Heydar Aliyev and
Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, Shehids of Çanakkale Battle, and Shehids,
who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty and territorial
integrity of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, was honored with observing a
minute of silence. The National Anthems of of both countries
accompanied by the military orchestra was performed.
At the events, it was talked about how the heroic nation wrote a
great history in Çanakkale 109 years ago. This war became one of
the glorious pages of military history, and the brave sons of
Azerbaijan showed examples of bravery in Anatolia, in Çanakkale
together with Turkish brothers.
It was noted that one of the brightest examples of the unity and
equality of the two fraternal countries is Türkiye' moral support
provided by all possible means to the rightful position of
Azerbaijan in the Patriotic War.
It was emphasized that the Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherhood is
built on indestructible and eternal foundations dedicated to the
ideas of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev "One nation, two states"
and Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Ataturk "The joy of Azerbaijan is
our joy, the sorrow of Azerbaijan is our sorrow".
Then a video dedicated to the 109th anniversary of the Victory
in the Çankkale was shown.
In the end, poems were recited, and soloists of the Army
Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov,
accompanied by military orchestras, performed music dedicated to
patriotism and heroism.
