Cycle Polo Trials From March 19

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

SRINAGAR- The J&K Cycle Polo Association will hold selection trials for the upcoming 44th Senior Men, 24th Senior Women, 38th Sub-Junior Boys and 42nd Junior Boys Cycle Polo National Championships 2023-24 scheduled to be held at Nagpur Maharashtra.

The Selection trials will be held at Gindun Ground, Raj Bagh, on Tuesday, March 19, from 11:00 AM onwards.

“Eligible players from affiliated districts units & interested players are asked to come along with two passport size photograph, Aadhaar Card Xerox, age proof & Physical Fitness Certificate for the trials.

“For more information please contact 7006294963, 7006919285, 9419466424,” the association said in a statement.