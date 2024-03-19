(MENAFN- The Conversation) Join our team as an Assistant Grants Officer and be the driving force behind successful research grant submissions!

Job no: 0061937

Location: Parkville

Role type: Casual

Department: Research, Innovation and Commercialisation

Salary: UOM 5.1 – $51.95 per hour plus 11% super

About the Role

As an Assistant Grants Officer, you'll play a vital role in the submission process for research grant applications to the Pre Award Health and Medical Team , primarily during major grant rounds. Your responsibilities include reviewing applications to ensure compliance with eligibility criteria and guidelines, while also providing support to academic staff and handling various administrative tasks associated with the process. This role requires meticulous attention to detail and the ability to offer guidance to ensure successful submissions to funding bodies.

Who we are looking for

You will need exceptional attention to detail and the capability to interpret and apply complex guidelines while reviewing grant applications and offering feedback to academic staff. Strong written and verbal communication skills, along with the ability to thrive in a high-pressure environment with strict deadlines, and collaborate effectively in a small professional team, are essential qualities for the ideal candidate.

You will also have:



Ability to provide high quality advice regarding grant applications to academic staff

Proficiency in the use of Microsoft Word, Excel and Outlook. Preference will be given to applicants with an understanding of NHMRC funding schemes

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements please refer to the attached PD.

Please note: Visa sponsorship is not available for this position . This role requires current valid work rights for Australia.

Your new team -Research, Innovation and Commercialisation

RIC is a specialist team dedicated to enabling the University's research and innovation mission working closely with our academic and professional colleagues, industry partners, funding and government agencies. We have a passion to see our academics and their collaboration partners succeed, achieve research excellence and translate their discoveries into real world innovation and impact

What we offer you!

To apply, please send an email to [email protected] and include a CV and briefly address criteria 2, 3 and 4 before the closing date 11:55pm 18th March 2024.

NOTE: Applicants will need to be available for an interview between the 25th-27th March 2024.