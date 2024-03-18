               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Crown Prince Performs Umra


3/18/2024 11:16:35 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) MECCA - HRH Crown Prince Hussein performed Umra, the lesser Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca, on Monday.

Their Royal Highnesses Prince Omar Bin Feisal and Prince Nayef Bin Asem, as well as His Highness Prince Rakan Bin Mired also performed Umra, according to a Royal Court statement.

Crown Prince Hussein also performed asr, maghreb, isha and taraweeh prayers at the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

A number of Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army personnel, young entrepreneurs, activists, athletes and media professionals performed Umra with the Crown Prince, who also joined them for Iftar, the statement said.

